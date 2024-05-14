Oklahoma City, Dallas face off with series tied 2-2

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -4.5; over/under is 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Thunder beat the Mavericks 100-96 in the last meeting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and P.J. Washington led the Mavericks with 21 points.

The Thunder are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 6-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is eighth in the league scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.7.

The Thunder's 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 5.2 more points per game (117.9) than the Thunder allow (112.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 33.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 21.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.