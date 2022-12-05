Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb showed up Sunday and it was glorious to watch

With Week 13 in the books the 2022 Dallas Cowboys look as dominant on each side of the ball as they ever have. Playing at home on Sunday night, they took on the struggling Indianapolis Colts who had lost four of their last five. Dallas made it their mission to make that five of six and did so with conviction.

After a sluggish start, Dallas established a halftime lead, but allowed it to shrink to a two-point lead thanks to a failed two-point conversion. Then the lights came on and before anyone knew it, 54-19. Throughout the game, there was one player on Dallas’ offense who routinely seized the day. WR CeeDee Lamb has evolved into a true No. 1 and on Sunday he looked like a player comfortable and thriving in that role.

Lamb was consistent and showed elite shiftiness with the ball in his hands. It was a full game that showcased the mesmerizing ability that made him a first-round pick.

His presence was felt early as on his very first target he pulled off this spectacular touchdown.

In what looked like a glitch in the matrix, Lamb surprised everyone in the stadium including himself as he waltzed in for an easy score.

CeeDee Lamb had just a 3.2% chance of converting a first down and 0.4% chance of scoring a TD when he caught the ball on his 20-yard TD reception. 🔹 Expected YAC: 1

🔹 YAC over Expected: +16#INDvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/wt7pupbZxE — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 5, 2022

He would see his second target in the second quarter and put the defender in a spin cycle to gain 22 yards.

CeeDee Lamb is blossoming pic.twitter.com/qwjFkuRuwa — Burgers and Blitzes (@NotToBeTrite) December 5, 2022

On the next drive Dallas would kick it off with this great design, setting Lamb off to the races. Some shoddy spotting of the ball by the referees would see this play not go for a first but it didn’t matter as the Cowboys would run it back. In two carries Lamb gained 23 yards and got Dallas out of their own red zone.

I know you’ll like this video @Challenger_ST look at CeeDee’s hockey stop right here pic.twitter.com/qTecmIgAtH — Babe Truth (@veryhotsoup) December 5, 2022

Lamb made one more catch for a gain of six before the quarter ended and picking up where he left off in the second half. On the Cowboys second drive of the half he’d catch two passes with the second one being this absolute beauty.

CeeDee Lamb tucking his chain in while in motion and then proceeding to make a catch and truck a Colts defender is one of the toughest things I’ve seen all day 😤 pic.twitter.com/K1ftdqc3C6 — ZT (@NY_EvilEmpire) December 5, 2022

Things were clicking on all cylinders for Dallas, so much that Lamb even made a key block on one of the best line backers in the league this season.

Tony Pollard was getting it on that TD run but Tyler Smith…Shesh😂🔥 DAL 4️⃣0️⃣

IND 1️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xMeiD7cyi3 — Andre’ Jackson ✭9️⃣-3️⃣✭ (@therealdre_jack) December 5, 2022

That would be his last action of the game as he finished with stat line of five for 71 and a score. While this alone is not all that stunning, the growth Lamb has shown to become a true WR1 for Dallas has been extremely vital to the success of the team. His hands have improved, he brings an energetic personality and is finally starting to showcase the elite elusiveness that he was known for during his time at Oklahoma. This feels like a game to finally say that Lamb has officially arrived.

