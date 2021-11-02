Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams PFF’s highest-graded quarterback through week 9

It’s hard to believe that a true freshman quarterback could step in midseason and somehow exceed expectations, but that’s just what Caleb Williams has done. He joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a highly touted quarterback that was expected to be another great signal-caller in the Lincoln Riley era. That wasn’t supposed to come to fruition this soon, though.

He’s been everything the Oklahoma Sooners could have hoped for and more. And the crazy thing is, he’ll get better. He’s only played in four games for the Oklahoma Sooners. As he continues through the 2021 season, especially with the defenses they’ll face over the final month, the experience that Williams will gain will only help further his development as Oklahoma’s quarterback.

The Sooners are just scratching the surface on the type of player he can be, and the scary thing is, he’s already great. He’s arguably been the best player in college football the last four weeks of the season, and if the next four weeks go like the Oklahoma Sooners hope, he’ll be in contention for college football’s most prestigious individual award; the Heisman Trophy.

It’s becoming a regular occurrence for true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, he remains Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback through week nine of the 2021 season (Premium Content).

Williams is now the clear starter over Spencer Rattler after winning his two starts and putting together an off-the-bench comeback against Texas. In the same offense, Williams’ grade is 7.1 points higher than that of Rattler, who came off the bench late in the Sooners’ blowout win over Texas Tech. His 6.8% big-time throw rate ranks 17th in the country, while Rattler’s slots in at 142nd. – Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

In the dominating performance from Caleb Williams, he was 14 of 17 for 313 yards and six touchdowns on throws more than 10 yards down the field. That’s an incredible rate of production throwing the ball down the field. If Oklahoma can keep up the big play ability, they’ll be tough to defend.

Williams’ big-play ability has helped unlock the Oklahoma Sooners offense as they’ve now scored 50 points in three of their last four games. What’s been equally impressive is the way that he and the offense can methodically move the football down the field as well.

There’s no limit to what Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners offense can accomplish this season. His dual-threat ability will be a challenge for every team they face this season and will give the Sooners a chance to contend for the Big 12 title and the national championship.

There’s a lot of football still to be played, but the remainder of the 2021 season and the future are looking bright for Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners.

