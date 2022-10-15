Oklahoma’s C.J. Coldon with brilliant pick against Kansas

Barry Werner

Kansas was driving for what could have been a tying score against Oklahoma Saturday in a Big 12 contest in Norman.

C.J. Coldon to the rescue.

Watch as the transfer from Wyoming, who is in his sixth year of college eligibility thanks to a 2017 redshirt, make the fantastic interception.

It’s been one of the few highlights in the past month for the defense of first-year OU coach Brent Venables.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

