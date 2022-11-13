Oklahoma and Brent Venables lost to a team whose fans want the coach to be fired

2
Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

It was a game in which fans of one team were hate-watching the game, and the fans of the other team wanted the head coach to be fired.

The fans who hate-watched the game saw their team lose.

The fans who wanted their coach to be fired saw their team win.

Absolutely no one was happy before, during, and after Oklahoma’s 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

West Virginia benched former USC quarterback J.T. Daniels, who plainly struggled and has been swallowed up in a miserable year at WVU. Yet, the Mountaineers were still able to score when they had to, rallying from 10-0 and 20-13 deficits to beat Brent Venables and Oklahoma. The Sooners are not yet bowl-eligible. They still have to win another game.

Our friends at Sooners Wire have more on this game. We gathered some fan reactions, too:

WE DIDN'T SAY THIS

MAYBE NOT

WHAT?!

BOTH-AND

MANY FANS THINK THAT WAY

PRIORITIES

OH NO

FATIGUE

LOTS OF PROBLEMS

ALREADY?

LET'S BE PATIENT

VERY BAD

ROUGH YEAR

YUP

OH BOY

THE FUTURE

BREAD CRUMBS

PERSPECTIVE

FANS ARE FIRM

IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH?

SOONERS WIRE REACTS

Sooners Wire staff writer Ben Dackiw wrote about this game.

Two words: “rock bottom.”

MORE FROM BEN DACKIW

Dackiw wrote:

When the Oklahoma Sooners lost 49-0 to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, I said it couldn’t get worse than that. I was wrong.

FACTS

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray ran for 211 yards, and the Sooners still lost. Per Sooners Wire, “It was the eighth time in program history that the Sooners had lost a game in which a player ran for more than 200 yards. And it was only the third time since 2000.”

PASSING YARDS

Oklahoma threw for just 190 yards, even though West Virginia came into the game allowing an average of 276 passing yards per game.

THIRD DOWNS

Oklahoma’s offense was just 1 for 11 on third downs against West Virginia.

