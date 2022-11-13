Oklahoma and Brent Venables lost to a team whose fans want the coach to be fired

It was a game in which fans of one team were hate-watching the game, and the fans of the other team wanted the head coach to be fired.

The fans who hate-watched the game saw their team lose.

The fans who wanted their coach to be fired saw their team win.

Absolutely no one was happy before, during, and after Oklahoma’s 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

West Virginia benched former USC quarterback J.T. Daniels, who plainly struggled and has been swallowed up in a miserable year at WVU. Yet, the Mountaineers were still able to score when they had to, rallying from 10-0 and 20-13 deficits to beat Brent Venables and Oklahoma. The Sooners are not yet bowl-eligible. They still have to win another game.

Our friends at Sooners Wire have more on this game. We gathered some fan reactions, too:

WE DIDN'T SAY THIS

Once proud Oklahoma falls to lowly 4-6 West Virginia, 23-20. Somehow, this is Lincoln Riley’s fault. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

MAYBE NOT

Are we sure about Brent Venables at Oklahoma? I know they lost some players but their talent is better than 5-5 and losing to West Virginia. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 12, 2022

WHAT?!

Dear Oklahoma please fire Venables and hire Kliff Kingsbury https://t.co/nTqSJBXhnZ — WhiteNFL121 (@Nfl121White) November 12, 2022

BOTH-AND

Can it still be the end of the road? Clearly he doesn’t know who to play and Kansas is miles ahead in less time. https://t.co/JYolczmqHj — Bishop Sycamore's Marketing (@badmofoturtle) November 13, 2022

MANY FANS THINK THAT WAY

Shoulda lost who gives af bout this season https://t.co/GDVxmoLkgk — Pissed Jeans (@szn7vinnychase) November 13, 2022

PRIORITIES

I don’t care that they beat OU today, I hope it happens https://t.co/q0iNalVusH — Nard Dog (@astibler_24) November 12, 2022

OH NO

Neal Brown isn’t losing his job now. They’ll give him 2023. Kill the hot seat talk for the remainder of the season. It’s over. — Clark Johnson (@_jamesclark3_) November 12, 2022

FATIGUE

Saying all of this and not including himself in this is absolutely disgusting. And fans are tired of it. https://t.co/HKOj1S2W5i — Jaffeback (@jaffeback) November 12, 2022

LOTS OF PROBLEMS

Why isn’t he taking any blame???? https://t.co/luP74LdEtj — angry woman (@1007_jan) November 12, 2022

ALREADY?

Fire Brent Venables. I’m done. — Cole Harris (@cth1622) November 12, 2022

LET'S BE PATIENT

Fire Brent Venables — Chris Henry (@Henry7Chris) November 12, 2022

VERY BAD

Oklahoma is down bad https://t.co/JOCbLj20r0 — Shaq (@_YoungShaq20) November 12, 2022

ROUGH YEAR

Brett venebles lmao https://t.co/mjmf73oPf9 — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) November 12, 2022

YUP

Oh man, Oklahoma is really about to lose to West Virginia aren't they — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 12, 2022

OH BOY

The Oklahoma Sooners just lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers? Imagine this OU team in the SEC. 😳 — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) November 12, 2022

THE FUTURE

If Neal Brown gets canned and is owed 17 mil he should just return to his alma mater and run the offense for a couple seasons. If he does it successfully he can succeed Don and stay in Amherst the rest of his life. https://t.co/wnrJ8tP9uf — Curry Hicks Sage (@CurryHicksSage) November 13, 2022

BREAD CRUMBS

Great job Neal Brown! Sitting Daniels was a good move. https://t.co/JLhtZ1hKUN — Sam (@smcgohon21) November 12, 2022

PERSPECTIVE

Does is make Neal Brown look even worse that he has been sitting on Greene for 4 seasons while WV has continued to lose? I know it's half a game but his mobility brings A LOT to the offense. — Joe Talks Sports (@jtalksports) November 12, 2022

FANS ARE FIRM

IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH?

Fire Neal brown https://t.co/YDxyQu7gJ3 — Neal Brown To UK (@HuddIeHouse) November 12, 2022

SOONERS WIRE REACTS

Sooners Wire staff writer Ben Dackiw wrote about this game.

Two words: “rock bottom.”

MORE FROM BEN DACKIW

Dackiw wrote:

When the Oklahoma Sooners lost 49-0 to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, I said it couldn’t get worse than that. I was wrong.

FACTS

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray ran for 211 yards, and the Sooners still lost. Per Sooners Wire, “It was the eighth time in program history that the Sooners had lost a game in which a player ran for more than 200 yards. And it was only the third time since 2000.”

PASSING YARDS

Oklahoma threw for just 190 yards, even though West Virginia came into the game allowing an average of 276 passing yards per game.

THIRD DOWNS

Oklahoma’s offense was just 1 for 11 on third downs against West Virginia.

