Oklahoma’s Brady Manek looks like Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird’s twin
Some people believe that among the billions of people currently living on this planet, there’s a body double (or doppleganger or whatever you want to call it) out there for everyone, and it seems our friends over at Fox Sports 1 have found Larry Bird’s.
The Boston Celtics Hall of Famer does indeed look shockingly like University of Oklahoma small forward Brady Manek after the Edmond native grew his hair out a bit along with the appropriately scraggly moustache, which can be seen below in a screenshot taken from Fox Sports 1 on Wednesday evening. It’s not the first time the comparison has been made, either.
Fox Sports 1
IndyStar’s Dana Hunsinger Benbow picked up on the resemblance as well back in 2018, and tried to interview the young collegiate star, who declined to speak on the resemblance.
@BradyManek perfect representation of the great Larry Bird!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H9vl2Qx02l
— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) September 2, 2018
She did manage to get one of his assistant coaches — Carlin Hartmann — to comment on the record, calling Manek a “perfect representation of the great Larry Bird”, which the forward would later retweet the quote.
While Manek (and truth be told, most NCAA players) has a daunting chasm between Bird’s lofty heights with Indiana State and the Sooner’s very solid collegiate play, he’s evidently got the demeanor and image down pat.
Unlike a certain tomato that comes to mind.
Related
WATCH: Larry Bird's ULTIMATE career mixtape on his 64th birthday
Fake anti-NBA protest Larry Bird quote circulating in social media
Is this Larry Bird's likeness in the form of a tomato?
WATCH: Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins duel in G7 of '88 ECF
List
On the 41st anniversary of the 3-pointer, which Celtics shot it best?