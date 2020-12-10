Oklahoma’s Brady Manek looks like Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird’s twin

Some people believe that among the billions of people currently living on this planet, there’s a body double (or doppleganger or whatever you want to call it) out there for everyone, and it seems our friends over at Fox Sports 1 have found Larry Bird’s.

The Boston Celtics Hall of Famer does indeed look shockingly like University of Oklahoma small forward Brady Manek after the Edmond native grew his hair out a bit along with the appropriately scraggly moustache, which can be seen below in a screenshot taken from Fox Sports 1 on Wednesday evening. It’s not the first time the comparison has been made, either.

IndyStar’s Dana Hunsinger Benbow picked up on the resemblance as well back in 2018, and tried to interview the young collegiate star, who declined to speak on the resemblance.

@BradyManek perfect representation of the great Larry Bird!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H9vl2Qx02l — Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) September 2, 2018

She did manage to get one of his assistant coaches — Carlin Hartmann — to comment on the record, calling Manek a “perfect representation of the great Larry Bird”, which the forward would later retweet the quote.

While Manek (and truth be told, most NCAA players) has a daunting chasm between Bird’s lofty heights with Indiana State and the Sooner’s very solid collegiate play, he’s evidently got the demeanor and image down pat.

Unlike a certain tomato that comes to mind.

