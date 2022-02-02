Oklahoma bolsters defensive backfield with signing of Jamarrien Burt

National signing day has turned into a big day for the future of Oklahoma’s defensive backfield. Earlier this morning, OU secured a signature from the No. 1 player in the Sooner State, four-star defensive back Gentry Williams.

Now, Oklahoma has locked in the signing of Jamarrien Burt. Burt has been a two-way player at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., but the expectation is for Burt to wind up as a piece in OU’s secondary in the future.

In just two weeks time, Oklahoma managed to add Burt to a talented 2022 defensive backs class. Originally a Florida commit, Burt decommited from the Gators on Nov. 21 after then-head coach Dan Mullen was fired.

Oklahoma offered Burt on Jan. 20 and he visited OU a day later. Now, he joins Williams, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and cornerback Jayden Rowe as defensive back signees.

ESPN ranks Burt the highest of the four recruiting services. According to ESPN, Burt is a four-star signee, the No. 52 wide receiver and the 48th-best player from the state of Florida.

247Sports, Rivals and On3 all rank Burt as a three-star signee. According to 247Sports, Burt is the the nation’s No. 29 athlete and the No. 54 player out of Florida. Rivals rates Burt as the country’s No. 55 cornerback and the No. 75 player from Florida. Lastly, On3 ranks Burt as the nation’s No. 61 cornerback and the No. 72 player from Florida.

Jamarrien Burt’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 N/A 48 52 Rivals 3 N/A 75 55 247Sports 3 N/A 54 29 247 Composite 3 471 60 28 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 72 61 On3 Composite 3 453 59 43

Vitals

Hometown Ocala, Fla. Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-1 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 20

visit on Jan. 21

Film

Here’s a look at Burt’s Hudl tape.

Twitter

