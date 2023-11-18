Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr. with 100-yard pick-six against BYU

BYU was driving for a go-ahead touchdown against Oklahoma in Big 12 play on Saturday.

Jake Retzlaff looked for a receiver and threw a pass that quickly backfired.

Billy Bowman Jr. was on the spot, collecting the interception, and off he went.

One-hundred yards later, Bowman had a pick-six and the Sooners had a lead.

One-hundred-yard INT to the house for Billy Bowman, OU's third in program history

This was the third interception return of 100 yards in OU history. The prior ones: Julian Wilson in 2014 against Tennessee and in 1945 Al Needs against Kansas State.

One other interception nugget about Oklahoma, the school leader with 18 interceptions is Darrell Royal. Yes, the Darrell Royal who went on to become a legendary head coach at Texas.

