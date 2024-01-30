Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Kansas State in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 23rd-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3) on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

More: OU basketball: Three things Sooners must do to turn things around vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Kansas State

More: OU basketball projected to be No. 6 seed in latest NCAA Tournament bracketology

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Kansas State

Tweets by OU_MBBall

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

The Sooners and Wildcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 losses

What channel is OU vs. Kansas State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Iowa State making case for top spot in loaded conference

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spread: Kansas State (-2.5)

Over/under: 138.5

Moneyline: OU +130 | KSU -155

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Kansas State in Big 12 game