Oklahoma basketball: John Hugley IV, Rivaldo Soares out vs. TCU at Big 12 Tournament

OU's John Hugley IV and Rivaldo Soares will not play vs. TCU in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Wednesday due to injuries, coach Porter Moser said Tuesday.

Soares left the Sooners' loss to Texas on Saturday with an apparent ankle injury, while Hugley IV is recovering from a surgery to repair his meniscus.

Moser said Tuesday during his press conference that both players are close to returning. While he won't play Wednesday, Moser said Hugley IV is "very close, he just won't be available tomorrow."

Soares has been one of the Sooners' most productive players, averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds since being elevated to a starter on Feb. 28. Soares missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career earlier this season due to an ankle injury.

Hugley IV has missed OU's last seven games rehabbing from his surgery and the Sooners have missed the forward's physicality at 6-foot-10. Before his injury, Hugley IV was averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

OU opens the tournament against TCU at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball injury news: John Hugley IV, Rivaldo Soares out vs. TCU