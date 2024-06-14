Oklahoma baseball adds JUCO catcher Brendan Brock

After one of the best baseball seasons in recent memory, Oklahoma Baseball is trying to replicate the success of winning a regular season conference title and get back to Omaha for the first time since 2022.

This past season’s team was incredible. They produced at the plate and picked up big-time performance from the mound. Unfortunately, a few notable contributors are set to leave, so Oklahoma will have opportunities available for guys who need to impact the game. Bryce Madron, first baseman Michael Snyder, third baseman Anthony Mackenzie, and left fielder Kendall Pettis are all set to depart.

Easton Carmichael and Scott Mudler provide OU with great options behind the plate.

The Sooners landed a commitment from another player capable of playing catcher as Brendan Brock of Southwestern Illinois committed to the Sooners on Thursday.

Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma University. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for everything they have done. BOOMER@CoachGarsh22 @Coach_Wetz @BlueStormBSB @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/TIk44RyMZr — Brendan Brock (@brendanbrockk) June 13, 2024

Brock played for one year in junior college ball, where he hit .398 in 56 games. He hit 15 home runs with 52 RBIs, scoring 68 runs and swiping 39 bags.

He has versatility, too. He plays catcher but also spent time roaming the outfield. He has some good bat-to-ball skills but showcases the athleticism that Skip and his staff covet to be a menace on the basepaths.

All in all, this commitment is just the type of player Johnson loves. Brock is athletic, versatile, and can do some of everything as an offensive piece. He will have to adjust to the quality of baseball in the SEC, but he should be able to compete for playing time in next spring.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire