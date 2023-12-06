Oklahoma athlete commits to Nebraska

A class of 2025 athlete has announced his commitment to Nebraska. C.J. Simon is a wide receiver prospect for Moore High School out of Moore, Oklahoma. In 2023, Simon had 54 catches for 784 yards and ten touchdowns. He also added 35 carries for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022, he had 64 receptions for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns. The three-star prospect chose Nebraska over Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. Simon is now the fourth commitment to the class of 2025.

He is also the first to commit to that class outside of Nebraska. Defensive lineman Tyson Terry (Omaha, NE), Caden VerMaas (Omaha, NE), and Conor Booth (Wahoo, NE) are all committed to the class of 2025.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire