Oklahoma assistant needs stitches after excitedly head-butting player during TD celebration

Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer got a little too excited after a first quarter touchdown. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer got a little too excited after OU’s first touchdown of the 2019 season.

After Jalen Hurts hit fullback Jeremiah Hall for a 14-yard score in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against Houston, Beamer was so fired up that he excitedly headbutted Hall, who still had his helmet on. In the aftermath, Beamer had to get stitches above his left eyebrow and also had a bump on his forehead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So Shane Beamer head-butted Jeremiah Hall after a touchdown and had to be stitched up?!?



That's dedication by a position coach. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/AyJ7Con9Ex — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 2, 2019

Here’s how ESPN’s Holly Rowe described it during Sunday night’s broadcast:

“We have not had too many injuries tonight, which is a good sign, but the one injury that has been significant was to Shane Beamer, one of the assistant coaches for Oklahoma. You might notice he has got stitches above his left eyebrow and a pretty good egg on the noggin,” Rowe said.

“That’s because he wasn’t very smart after Jeremiah Hall, his H-back, scored the first touchdown of the game. He decided to headbutt him with his helmet on. Unfortunately, Shane did not have his helmet on, so the coach has an injury tonight.”

Oops.

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, is in his second season on Lincoln Riley’s staff and holds the title of “assistant head coach for offense.” Beamer coaches the team’s fullbacks and tight ends, so he was especially excited that Hall reached the end zone for the first time in his college career.

Story continues

Hall, a redshirt sophomore, played in 14 games a year ago, but had only two catches for 36 yards and four carries for 21 yards. In Sunday night’s game, Hall had three catches for 25 yards and, of course, his first career touchdown in OU’s 49-31 win. You might as well add a lesson learned for his position coach — don’t headbutt a guy wearing a helmet — to Hall’s stat line.

More from Yahoo Sports: