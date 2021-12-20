Oklahoma assistant coaches taking the ‘high road’ by returning for OU’s bowl game versus Oregon

Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC meant sweeping changes at OU. It’s led to an overhaul of the defensive coaching staff.

Of course, Brent Venables is Oklahoma’s new head coach, but Ted Roof, Miguel Chavis and Brandon Hall are also in as defensive coaches.

Roof is Oklahoma’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Chavis will coach defensive ends and Hall is set to coach safeties.

In the process, OU’s set of assistant coaches from this 2021 season were left to find other opportunities. Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is off to coach at SMU and linebackers coach Brian Odom and outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain are joining Riley at USC.

All three are returning to help Oklahoma finish its season in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 29, though.

“I really appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain came back to help our guys finish. They’ve been in the office working on game plan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win so appreciate that,” interim head coach Bob Stoops said.

Stoops announced last week that Odom would serve as Oklahoma’s defensive play-caller. It’s something that’s not lost on the players either.

Senior linebacker DaShaun White explained how much it meant to him to have Odom return against Oregon.

“Words couldn’t, you know, put it or I couldn’t even really express how much I appreciate him. Just him really taking the high road here and doing something that he really doesn’t have to do. I think that just speaks about his character and who he is as a person, which is something that we’ve all known here for a long time. Excited to be able to play for him. Thankful that he would step in and do this for us and just how selfless he is and how willing he is to take on such a big, big role for this school in a time of need. Like I said, I think it just really speaks out to who he is as a person. Really appreciative of coach Odom,” White said.

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes echoed White’s thoughts on Cain, Odom and Thibodeaux choosing to return for the bowl game.

“Man, nothing but love. Those are the guys we started with, so I’d have no problem finishing with those guys. Coach Thib especially. He recruited me and I met coach Cain. He came here that January, but coach Thibs recruited me. So, to have him back and then to have coach Cain back the guy who’s been my position coach since I got here, and to kind of have one last ride with the coaching staff that we have, I think it’s really important, really special and really speaks to their characters,” Grimes said.

There’s been less turnover with the offensive coaching staff, though Cale Gundy will assume the offensive play-calling role in the bowl game against Oregon.

“That was a big thing. Having coach Murray, coach Finley, coach Bedenbaugh, coach Gundy staying. There’s a lot of interaction with those guys over my two years being here, especially coach Murray and coach Gundy,” sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims said.

For now, it’s a conversation for another day, but Mims is excited with what new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will bring to the program next season.

“Having coach Lebby come I think it’s a huge plus for this program. Especially with his experience, his resume, the things he’s done at other colleges. I mean, it’s something that’s a huge positive. He’s also an alumni to this school, so that’s another positive for us as a program. I’ve talked to him a couple times. He’s a really cool guy. I love his personality. I love how he is, his character,” Mims said.

In the meantime, Oklahoma is appreciative that Cain, Odom and Thibodeaux decided to finish this season out by coaching against Oregon.

The Sooners kick off against the Ducks at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN on Dec. 29 in the program’s first appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

