Oklahoma, Arizona State, Oklahoma State men’s golf open 1-2-3 in first spring 2022 Div. I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
The spring college golf season is well underway. Time to take a look at the first spring Div. I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for 2022.
The Oklahoma Sooners pick up right where they left off. Actually, they’re position is a bit stronger than where they were at the end of 2021. The Sooners are still the No. 1-ranked team but they improved from 13 first-place votes to 19.
Arizona State, No. 2 the last time out, remains No. 2 and garnered four first-place votes. Oklahoma State received the other first-place vote and sits in third in the poll.
Pepperdine and North Carolina round out the top 5. The big mover in the spring poll is Georgia, up nine spots to a tie for No. 7. Washington also had a big leap, going from No. 20 to No. 13.
Rank
University (First Place Votes)
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (19)
594
1
2
Arizona State (4)
573
2
3
Oklahoma State (1)
550
4
4
Pepperdine
515
5
5
North Carolina
497
3
6
Arkansas
462
6
T-7
Texas Tech
428
10
T-7
Georgia
428
16
9
Tennessee
401
13
10
Stanford
383
7
11
Texas A&M
351
8
12
Wake Forest
334
12
13
Washington
281
20
14
Kansas
271
11
15
Notre Dame
255
15
16
Texas
238
9
17
Georgia Tech
228
18
18
Mississippi
194
14
19
Vanderbilt
161
21
20
Illinois
140
17
21
Purdue
137
22
22
Auburn
105
19
23
Florida
100
NR
24
South Florida
45
NR
25
LSU
39
23
Others receiving votes: Arizona 23, Tennessee Tech 20, East Tennessee State 17, Michigan State 9, Clemson 8, Florida State 6, New Mexico 3, Virginia 2, Liberty 2, Northwestern 1, Louisiana Tech 1.
