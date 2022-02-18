Oklahoma, Arizona State, Oklahoma State men’s golf open 1-2-3 in first spring 2022 Div. I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Todd Kelly
·2 min read

The spring college golf season is well underway. Time to take a look at the first spring Div. I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for 2022.

The Oklahoma Sooners pick up right where they left off. Actually, they’re position is a bit stronger than where they were at the end of 2021. The Sooners are still the No. 1-ranked team but they improved from 13 first-place votes to 19.

Arizona State, No. 2 the last time out, remains No. 2 and garnered four first-place votes. Oklahoma State received the other first-place vote and sits in third in the poll.

Pepperdine and North Carolina round out the top 5. The big mover in the spring poll is Georgia, up nine spots to a tie for No. 7. Washington also had a big leap, going from No. 20 to No. 13.

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (19)

594

1

2

Arizona State (4)

573

2

3

Oklahoma State (1)

550

4

4

Pepperdine

515

5

5

North Carolina

497

3

6

Arkansas

462

6

T-7

Texas Tech

428

10

T-7

Georgia

428

16

9

Tennessee

401

13

10

Stanford

383

7

11

Texas A&M

351

8

12

Wake Forest

334

12

13

Washington

281

20

14

Kansas

271

11

15

Notre Dame

255

15

16

Texas

238

9

17

Georgia Tech

228

18

18

Mississippi

194

14

19

Vanderbilt

161

21

20

Illinois

140

17

21

Purdue

137

22

22

Auburn

105

19

23

Florida

100

NR

24

South Florida

45

NR

25

LSU

39

23

Others receiving votes: Arizona 23, Tennessee Tech 20, East Tennessee State 17, Michigan State 9, Clemson 8, Florida State 6, New Mexico 3, Virginia 2, Liberty 2, Northwestern 1, Louisiana Tech 1.

List

College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship

Road to Grayhawk
Road to Grayhawk

Recommended Stories