Oklahoma among top schools for 2022 four-star defensive lineman

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners landed a top 2022 defensive lineman in Derrick Moore of Baltimore, Maryland. That boosted the Sooners’ class ranking inside the top five of 247Sports composite team rankings. A step in the right direction for Alex Grinch and company.

With the first defensive lineman committed, OU looks to turn their focus to California product Hero Kanu. The 2022 four-star defensive lineman ranks among the top 80 prospects in the country. He is also the No. 8 ranked defensive lineman according to Rivals.

Kanu recently had visits to Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies. Of the three, only LSU made the top nine group according to his post on social media. The usual suspects popped up on his list Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Louisiana State, and Ohio State. Joining the top nine list in the Big 12 Conference, Texas Longhorns are among the teams being considered. Another Red River Rivalry about to ensue over the top 10 defensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hero Kanu’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

99

10

13

Rivals

4

80

8

8

ESPN

247 Composite

4

82

9

13

Vitals

Hometown

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-5

Weight

293

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 17, 2021

  • No visit scheduled at the time of publication

Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Alabama

  • Clemson

  • Georgia

  • Louisiana State

  • Ohio State

  • Southern California

  • Texas

  • Washington

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at the time of publication

Film

Twitter

List

