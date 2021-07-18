Oklahoma among top eight for 2023’s No. 1 tight end

The Oklahoma Sooners broke the ice on the 2023 recruiting cycle when they landed five-star athlete from Florida Treyaun Webb on Saturday. They also landed a commitment from four-star tight end Kaden Helms to the 2022 recruiting class. Malachi Nelson’s commitment imminent Sunday, the Sooners have had quite the weekend.

Now, they’ve made the cut for the top right schools for 2023’s top tight end Luke Hasz.

Hasz, a four-star tight end target from Bixby, Oklahoma also played on the edge for Bixby. He racked up 32 receptions for 703 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s a whopping 21.9 yards per reception as a sophomore.

The Sooners have the inside track for Hasz according to 247 Sports. After landing Webb and with a good shot at Nelson, the Sooners 2023 recruiting class is looking to be an explosive group on the offensive side of the ball.

Luke Hasz’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 44 1 1 Rivals 4 42 – – ESPN 4 54 2 1 247 Composite 4 40 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Bixby, Oklahoma Projected Position Tight End Height 6-3 Weight 220

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 18, 2021

No official visit at the time of publication

Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

LSU

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Christian

Four-Star TE Luke Hasz tells @On3Recruits that he’s down to these 8️⃣ Schools The 6’4 220 TE from Bixby, OK is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CMpK5K7b7q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021

