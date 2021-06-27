Oklahoma among top 10 for No. 1 WR in the 2023 class

On Saturday afternoon the Oklahoma Sooners were named among the top schools for the nation’s top receiver in the 2023 class. Brandon Inniss of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, listed the Sooners among his top 10 schools. No other Big 12 Conference team is in the running for the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation. These rankings courtesy of 247Sports composite rankings.

Inniss recently took an unofficial visit to Norman during the ChampU BBQ event held by the coaching staff. Oklahoma currently has the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 class, Luther Burden, committed to playing his college football in Crimson and Cream. Despite the fact that he was recently in Athens, Georgia, posing in their uniform. Lincoln Riley could be closing in on another top wide receiver to add to his team in the near future.

The Sooners are also among the top schools for the No. 2 wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview, Texas. As well as the No. 4 receiver, DeAndre Moore Jr of Desert Pines in Las Vegas, Nevada. Could be another stud wide receiver filled class for the Sooners.

Brandon Inniss’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 10 3 1 Rivals 5 4 – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite 5 7 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-1 Weight 188

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 6, 2020

Unofficial visit on June 18, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Clemson

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Ole Miss

Ohio State

Miami (Fl)

Southern California

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: 5 🌟 WR Brandon Inniss is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’1 190 WR from Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage High School) is ranked as the #7 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKkgdFeD0B — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2021

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.