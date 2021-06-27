Oklahoma among top 10 for No. 1 WR in the 2023 class
On Saturday afternoon the Oklahoma Sooners were named among the top schools for the nation’s top receiver in the 2023 class. Brandon Inniss of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, listed the Sooners among his top 10 schools. No other Big 12 Conference team is in the running for the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation. These rankings courtesy of 247Sports composite rankings.
Inniss recently took an unofficial visit to Norman during the ChampU BBQ event held by the coaching staff. Oklahoma currently has the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 class, Luther Burden, committed to playing his college football in Crimson and Cream. Despite the fact that he was recently in Athens, Georgia, posing in their uniform. Lincoln Riley could be closing in on another top wide receiver to add to his team in the near future.
The Sooners are also among the top schools for the No. 2 wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview, Texas. As well as the No. 4 receiver, DeAndre Moore Jr of Desert Pines in Las Vegas, Nevada. Could be another stud wide receiver filled class for the Sooners.
Brandon Inniss’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
10
3
1
Rivals
5
4
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
7
2
1
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-1
Weight
188
Recruitment
Offered on Mar. 6, 2020
Unofficial visit on June 18, 2021
Offers
Oklahoma
Alabama
Clemson
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Miami (Fl)
Southern California
Crystal Ball
Film
BREAKING: 5 🌟 WR Brandon Inniss is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’1 190 WR from Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage High School) is ranked as the #7 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 WR)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKkgdFeD0B
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2021
