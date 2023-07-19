Oklahoma among teams with a target on their backs according to College Sports Wire

The 2023 Oklahoma Sooners are hoping for a bounce-back season after finishing 6-7 in 2022.

This will also be the Sooners’ final season in the Big 12 before they head off to the SEC in 2024.

Oklahoma would love nothing more than to finish this season with one more conference title and hopefully a College Football Playoff berth as well.

The remaining Big 12 teams would love nothing more than to send the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns to the SEC with losing seasons.

That’s why College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn thinks the Sooners are one of 12 teams with a target on their back.

Oklahoma didn’t have the best season in 2022 but most feel they could bounce back in 2023. As they head out to the SEC along with their biggest rivals, the Sooners should expect that the Big 12 will aim to give them one more parting gift, another losing season. – Conn, College Sports Wire

Conn has circled Bedlam on Nov. 4, 2023, in Stillwater, OK as a game to watch for the Sooners this year.

It’s the last season in the rivalry for the foreseeable future, and it’s a rivalry Oklahoma has dominated.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys would love nothing more than to join teams like Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, three teams that hold a victory over Oklahoma’s heads in their last regular season matchup. If Oklahoma State were able to pull off a win in Stillwater, it would mark two in the last three seasons.

And we all know what happened after the last time the Cowboys were victorious back in 2021.

