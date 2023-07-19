Oklahoma among Hearland College Sports top 5 Big 12 defensive lines

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff has worked since January on improving a defensive line that was so poor a year ago.

The Sooners lacked depth, talent, and athleticism in all areas of the defensive line which resulted in having one of the worst run defenses in the country and a pass rush that couldn’t get home in 2022.

But things look to be changing in Norman after adding five-star P.J. Adebawore and transfers Rondell Bothroyd, Da’Jon Terry, Davon Sears, Phil Paea, Trace Ford, and Jacob Lacey.

With those additions in mind, Heartland College Sports’ Bryan Clinton put the Sooners’ defensive line No. 3 in the Big 12 behind the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns.

Among many issues that the Sooners faced defensively in 2022, the defensive line just wasn’t good enough down the stretch. OU allowed 212.6 ypg rushing in Big 12 play, and ranked dead last in the conference in sacks, with 13 in Big 12 play. So, how is Oklahoma third on our list? An absolute haul in the transfer portal. Brent Venables added six defensive linemen from the portal, all of which are projected to make a major impact on the unit: DE Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), DT Davon Sears (Texas State), DT DaJon Terry (Tennessee), DE Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest), DT Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), and DT Phillip Paea (Utah State). The Sooners also add five-star true freshman DE P.J. Adeboware and expect big things from returnees like Jonah Laulu, Ethan Downs, and R Mason Thomas. This unit it lightyears ahead of where it was a season ago, and we expect it to be one of the most productive DL units in the Big 12. – Clinton, Heartland Sports

RANKING the BIG 12 defensive lines heading into the season:

1) Cincinnati

2) Texas

3) Oklahoma

4) Texas Tech

5) UCF

6) Houston

7) Kansas State

8) BYU

9) Baylor

10) TCU

11) Iowa State

12) Oklahoma State

13) West Virginia

14) Kansas@BClinton40 https://t.co/YxPGjCubId — Heartland College Sports (@Heartland_CS) July 18, 2023

While I think the additions are big and will lead to a better defensive line, I don’t know if I would rank them that high just yet.

They have to prove it on the field because right now, I don’t know if they have any game-changers. I’m high on R Mason Thomas and Adebawore, but they are both unproven guys.

At defensive tackle, they have a lot more depth than last year, but is it quality depth? I think you’ll see four or five guys rotate in there and not see much of a drop-off.

No one is elite, but at least some consistency should help the run defense. Could a guy like Gracen Halton emerge to be a difference maker against the run and as a pass rusher? Can guys like Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe take the next step in their development?

This is a defensive line that should feast on a poor offensive line and at least hold up to better offensive lines. Something that should lead to a much-improved defensive side of the ball in 2023.

