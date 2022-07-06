Oklahoma adds one of nation’s most electric playmakers as four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway commits

Oklahoma’s quest to make fools out of people who questioned their recruiting prowess is officially full steam ahead. As the month of July continues on the Sooners have landed their 11th commitment in the 2023 class and their third prospect in less than 10 days.

Jaquaize Pettaway, a four-star wide receiver from Houston, Texas bypassed a chance to go play on the Forty Acres in Austin on Wednesday.

It was a Red River battle to the end but ultimately the Sooners won out as Pettaway joins the Sooners 2023 recruiting class. He stands at 5-foot-11 and clocks in under 180 pounds but he’s as dynamic and explosive a player in the nation. With legit short area quickness, a lightning bolt first step, and top-end sprinter speed, Pettaway is a certified speed merchant.

Cale Gundy continues to be as steady as they come at recruiting top flight offensive playmakers from the state of Texas. He can add Pettaway to a list of players that includes Adrian Peterson, Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, CeeDee Lamb, Rodney Anderson, and Austin Stogner.

Pettaway looks to be an easy candidate for day one snaps considering he offers something currently no one else in the remainder of the Sooners’ 2023 class does and that’s elite speed.

He can return punts and kicks and has scored on multiple returns in his high school career and he can take jailbreak, bubble screens, and jet handoffs for big plays. Those are simple and easy ways to get an explosive player like him the ball that may not know the full nuances of a college offense just yet.

With Pettaway’s commitment, Oklahoma now has two top 50 recruits with five-star QB and Elite 11 MVP Jackson Arnold being the other. Pettaway now joins Floridian Keyon Brown as the Sooners’ lone wide receiver commits.

Story continues

There’s still room for one maybe two more wide receivers in this class for Oklahoma and having someone like Pettaway who offers game-changing speed is very noteworthy. There’s no reason to belive that Pettaway with an excellent senior year and a good postseason showing in All-Star settings couldn’t challenge for a fifth star either.

Nonetheless, the talented wide receiver is a Sooner and will get an opportunity to make plays in the open field under Jeff Lebby’s lightning fast offense.

List

Oklahoma Sooners 2023 Commitment Tracker

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.