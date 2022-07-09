Oklahoma adds OL commitments on consecutive days as Logan Howland joins the 2023 class

For the second time in consecutive days, the Oklahoma Sooners added to their 2023 class.

On Friday, it was four-star, top 100 tackle Cayden Green out of the state of Missouri.

Today it’s Logan Howland, an offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey. New Jersey isn’t a place the Sooners frequent on the recruiting trail but for Bill Bedenbaugh, the idea is that he may have found a diamond in the rough.

Though he’s only played offensive tackle for one year, Howland brings some athleticism to the table. He’ll have another year to refine his technique and get stronger before he spends the next three to four years being coached by Bill Bedenbaugh and Jerry Schmidt.

Howland joins a 2023 recruiting class that went from 41st at the start of July to absolutely top 15 in the last nine days.

The offensive line commit checks in as a three-star but looks like a player that should get a bump in the rankings simply because of the teams that have targeted him. There’s something to be said as teams like Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Miami, and Tennessee were all in pursuit of the New Jersey native.

Howland joins Cayden Green, Heath Ozaeta, and the long-time commit Joshua Bates as offensive line members of the Sooners 2023 recruiting class.

The class is 13 commits strong and figures to grow even more very shortly. With Howland in hand, it virtually seals up Bill Bedenabugh’s efforts for 2023 barring a big name like Samson Okunlola starts trending towards Oklahoma which at this juncture seems unlikely.

