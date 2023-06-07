Oklahoma 5-Star WR target Bryant Wesco commits to Clemson

For months it felt like the Oklahoma Sooners were the trending favorite for blue-chip wide receiver Bryant Wesco. However, as his status rose on the recruiting trail, Wesco’s offer sheet grew and grew.

Since the first of the year, the now five-star prospect received 22 offers and rose to the top 10 of the Top247 rankings from 247Sports for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

In the last few days, the buzz began to grow for Bryant Wesco and the Clemson Tigers after the Oklahoma target took an official visit to Clemson, S.C. On Monday morning, several recruiting predictions began to trend Wesco to the Tigers, and now he’s making it official with a commitment to Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

“The thing that stood out to me is how close they all are,” told Hayes Fawcett of On3. “Everyone at Clemson interacts as one big family and the long term reputation that Clemson has held with WR success and the program success In general was also a big factor.”

Oklahoma has two wide receivers committed in the 2024 cycle with four-star Zion Kearney and three-star K.J. Daniels. While the Sooners are ahead of schedule compared to the 2023 class with four blue-chip prospects, Oklahoma is still looking for their first five-star pledge in the class.

After Brent Venables’ camp, Oklahoma offered four-star wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon. A few days later, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop at Rivals issued a prediction favoring the Sooners.

Though Wesco will be a recruitment that continues until signing day, Oklahoma has done a nice job on the recruiting trail for the position. It’s certainly a loss because Wesco is a really, really good player. But if Oklahoma has shown us anything over the last 25 years is that they can recruit talent at the wide receiver position that performs on the field.

Things are still looking okay for Oklahoma football on the recruiting front, but this certainly took the wind out of our sails a bit.

Good things still coming for Oklahoma

We're literally about to have two important weekends back-to-back in recruiting and it never fails when certain members of the OU fan base flip out in early June. Can we get to August first, please? — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) June 6, 2023

Oklahoma can recruit receivers

If there is one position I’m not ever worried about at OU it’s receiver. Least of our worries honestly — Levi Cox (@Levimc1Cox) June 6, 2023

Patience is a Virtue in Recruiting

#SoonerNation DO NOT lose hope! OUR TIME WILL COME! — Preston Gant (@thePGshow_) June 6, 2023

This staff can recruit

July will come, signing day will come. Please don’t be the fans calling for coaches heads in June over recruiting 😂. #Boomer — Oklahoma Recruiting (@CBallOklahoma) June 6, 2023

It's going to be okay

It'll be okay, but still a loss

I (@john9williams) said it on Locked On #Sooners, but Bryant reminds me so much of CeeDee Lamb and I stand by it. Wesco's a great get for Clemson and is going to be a baller at the collegiate level. https://t.co/TXPXd9AvHy — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) June 6, 2023

Clemson snuck up on OU and closed quickly

No matter how you slice it, this was a very impressive close by Clemson for a target the #Sooners were rumored to be in good shape for not that long ago. https://t.co/shgQ3vxNtN — Captain405 (@Cap_405) June 6, 2023

Every staff has losses

This was just a good job by Clemson. Ou will prob end up taking 2 more 4 star kids — cason douglas (@cason_douglas) June 6, 2023

