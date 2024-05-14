Oklahoma 4-star OT target Lamont Rogers drops Top 8, sets for official visit

Oklahoma has done a ton of early lifting for its 2025 recruiting class. After their most recent commitment from four-star cornerback Trystan Haynes, the Sooners rose to fourth in in the nation recruiting rankings for the class of 2025. It was their 15th commitment of the cycle.

Some significant prospects remain to be secured for Brent Venables’ program. One such prospect is consensus four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers from Mesquite, Texas.

Rogers is a talented offensive lineman who already stands 6-foot-6 and weighs over 300 pounds. Size-wise, he could slot right into a college program next fall. He has excellent quickness and balance on his feet from doubling as a basketball player and owning the post. It shows in his footwork on the field.

His recruitment is a national one, but he is finally ready to narrow it down. On Monday, he announced his top eight schools.

OU is competing against SMU, Missouri, Texas, LSU, FSU, Texas A&M, and the University of Tennessee for the No. 6 tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The two big schools from Texas seem to be Oklahoma’s biggest threats, but the Sooners are still in a good spot with Rogers as we head into summer. Rogers has official visits planned for Missouri, Texas, SMU, and A&M. He’ll be in Norman for his official visit on June 18th.

This recruitment is far from decided, and Bill Bedenbaugh cannot be counted out. Over the next few months, the Sooners will have a fascinating recruitment to follow.

