Oklahoma 4-star cornerback will officially visit Notre Dame football

Although there isn’t much room left in Notre Dame football 2025 recruiting class, the coaching staff is still setting up multiple official visits with top prospects.

Trystan Haynes, a 6-foot, 2-inch and 175-pound Oklahoma cornerback is one of those players that will make the trip North to South Bend as reported by 247Sports Tom Loy. The nations No. 151 overall prospect and 19th ranked cornerback by the 247Sports Composite Rankings will make his visit in the middle of June.

Currently, the Irish only have once commitment from another cornerback, Cree Thomas, although some of the safety commits could play the position as well.

#Top247 cornerback Trystan Haynes has four Official Visits lined up. He'll see Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Who is going to land the coveted talent?

#Top247 cornerback Trystan Haynes has four Official Visits lined up. He'll see Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

You have to expect that the red carpet will be brought out for Haynes during his visit, especially considering the lack of current cornerback commits in the class.

