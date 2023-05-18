Oklahoma 2025 5-Star TE target Davon Mitchell dubbed ‘future x-factor’ by ESPN

One of the key elements of a college program’s recruiting endeavors is the ability to balance the immediate future with what’s coming down the road. Being able to evaluate and prioritize talent across the next several recruiting classes gets a team in the door early to begin building relationships.

And that’s what the Oklahoma Sooners did with 2025 five-star tight end Davon Mitchell. The Sooners extended their offer to Mitchell in June of 2022, just under three years from his 2025 signing day.

The work of Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby, and Joe Jon Finley in the recruitment of Mitchell, combined with the five-star tight end’s relationship with Oklahoma commit Michael Hawkins, has the Sooners in a good spot for the talented Allen and Los Alamitos prospect.

Mitchell is the No. 15 overall prospect in the ESPN 300, which just debuted for the 2025 cycle. He’s also a top 50 player according to 247Sports, On3, and Rivals, making him a consensus top prospect in the cycle. ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill labeled Mitchell as a “future x-factor” after the debut of the ESPN 300 for 2025.

Having previously attended Allen High School in Texas, Mitchell made the move west to California to play at Los Alamitos this season, the home of 2023 No. 1 player Malachi Nelson. The 6-5, 235-pound Mitchell possesses good speed and quickness and has an aggressive style, landing him entry to the Jr. 300, but he may not finish with this group. That would not be because of a lack of talent, but because Mitchell could be on the move again, potentially reclassifying to 2024. – Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, ESPN

Davon Mitchell is a priority target for the Oklahoma Sooners at tight end. He’s got the athleticism and physicality to be an impact player in the passing game and in the running game.

There’s been some buzz that Mitchell could join his high school friend Michael Hawkins in the 2024 class. All predictions favor the Sooners in Mitchell’s recruitment, but with teams like Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee in the mix, Oklahoma will have to recruit Mitchell up to signing day.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire