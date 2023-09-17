OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Whitlock has trained eye on life

Sep. 16—Hilldale High School graduate Mason Whitlock keeps a trained eye on whatever he does, whether officiating a football game, doing electrical work or playing golf.

Whitlock recalls playing a lot of baseball as a youngster, and played golf while attending Hilldale.

However, a favorite game is football. Whitlock kept the football stats for the Hornets in high school.

He said the best part of football is "probably the schematics behind it."

"I like the offensive schemes, the defensive schemes. I love the actual logic behind it," he said. "Football is basically a chess match. Coach against coach, and the way you adjust and what you call is what I like about."

Whitlock's interest in football developed into a profession almost immediately after he graduated high school in 2014. He said his mother was working with a football official and began telling him how much Mason loved football.

"I tried it and that was it," he said. "You're part of the game, you're still there no matter what."

Whitlock has worked nine years with the Greater Tulsa Officials Association. He has officiated games from Class B to Class 6A. Over the years he has officiated at schools in eastern Oklahoma, including Gore, Sallisaw and Keys.

Officiating requires a lot of running and backtracking. He said he keeps in shape by going to Muskogee Swim and Fitness.

"And my job helps keep me in shape," Whitlock said.

Whitlock has been an electrician with Renfro Electric since 2017. He said he got the job through his uncle, who worked there. He said he learned through on-the-job training.

Whitlock's work involves putting systems in new buildings, remodeling systems in old buildings.

He enjoys playing golf in his spare time.

"It's a sport," Whitlock said. "While you are trying to do good, you don't have to take it seriously. You're just out there with your friends and family."

Paying attention is part of the game

As a football official, Mason Whitlock comes as close to the action without wearing a helmet.

"You're part of the game," he said. "You're still there no matter what. You're still involved with the game, and you're serving the community in a way. You help out their high school game."

As a back judge, Whitlock usually works 25 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

"I am the last line behind the safeties," he said. "I watch for pass interference, holding. I've got to count the defense, make sure there's only 11 guys on the field. I watch the play clock."

Watching so many things at once poses a challenge.

"Your head has to be on a swivel," he said. "On a run play, you got to read if it's run or pass. If it's a run, you have to read the direction it's going and you have to get in front of the play, making sure nobody's doing anything they're not supposed be doing in front of it. If it's a pass play, as you are back pedaling, you have to keep looking left and right to make sure you're out of the way when the ball's coming."

He said he has to be on his toes the whole game.

"As the back judge, I am the last line, I've got to get to the goal line," he said. "If we're at the 50 yard line and they make a big play all the way at the goal line, I've got to run all the way from the 50-yard-line to signal a touchdown."

Whitlock goes where electricity is needed

As a journeyman electrician, Whitlock says he goes "wherever they send me."

"I've done jobs in McAlester, I've done jobs in Tahlequah, Muskogee," he said. "We say we do within an hour's drive from Muskogee."

He said he loves the job because there's always something new.

"You never do the exact same thing every day," he said. "It's always something new, and it's fun to learn stuff like that."

He said he also likes working for a locally-owned company. He said he works on a team.

"I've had it where it's just me and another person, to where it is me and 10 other guys out there," he said. "Just depends on the size of the project."

One major project was the Green Country Behavioral Health medical services building, which opened last October.

"I took over halfway through it," he said. "We ran conduits for new circuits. We installed new devices. We did control circuits. When you do new construction, you hide it all behind a wall where it can't be seen."

He recently worked on the cafeteria area remodeling at St. Francis Hospital, Muskogee.

"You have to reroute stuff, you have to rough in new stuff," he said.

Better golfing comes with age

Whitlock said he's a better golfer now than when he was in high school.

"I've gotten to where I can actually hit the ball straight most of the time," he said.

Whitlock said his handicap is 13-1/2.

"If the course is par 72, I should shoot anywhere from an 85 to an 86 would be my range," he said.

He enjoys golfing at Tahlequah or at the Arrowhead State Park golf course near Canadian.

A favorite course was in Niceville, Florida.

"The layout was really beautiful and also difficult," he said. "It's a longer course. The best part of playing there was definitely the way the course was kept. It was an open course, but there was a lot of trees and a lot of water."

Whitlock said his toughest play involved being stuck behind four trees at Tahlequah's Cherokee Springs golf course.

"There were four in front of me and I had to pick a gap between the trees and hit it through there," he said. "I had to hit a punch shot out and move on."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"I know my grandparents on my dad's side have lived here for as far as I know. They are both no longer here. My mom is not from here, but she moved here. She and my dad met here and got married. I've been here since then."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I like that while it is not a small town, it has a small town feel to it. Everywhere you go, you see somebody you know."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"There needs to be more to do for the teen-age group. There is not a whole lot in town for them to do in their spare time, and a municipal golf course, a well-run public golf course would be great. While we have the Country Club, it's a private course."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"My stepdad, David. He's worked at Georgia-Pacific for more than 20 years. He and my mom got married when I was 12, and he kind of helped me grow up to be the kind of person I should be."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"Getting married, or finding out we're pregnant with our first child. We got married at York Street Christian Church on Dec. 8, 2018. It was just a nice little wedding."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"This time of year, I am always watching football, constantly. It's my favorite thing to do in my spare time. I am a big OU fan, so I do not miss the game. I usually watch them on TV, but I try to go to one every year."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"Bigger city, but small town feel."