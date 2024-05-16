Okemos tops Holt 2-1 to win CAAC Silver Cup

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos Wolves held off the Holt Rams 2-1 on Wednesday night, winning the CAAC Silver Cup on their home field.

The Wolves took the lead late in the first half on a beautiful shot by freshman Elizabeth Schabel from just outside the 18-yard box.

Okemos pushed its lead to 2-0 midway through the second half when Elliana Tapscott capitalized on a redirected corner kick in front of the net.

Holt broke up the shutout when Haley Hackett scored with 2:53 to play, but the Wolves held off the Rams’ final push to earn the 2-1 victory.

Okemos had defeated Williamston in the CAAC Silver Cup semifinals on Monday, and head coach Keith Miller said the pair of wins are just what his team needed heading into the district playoffs.

“High school sports is all about confidence and how you feel about yourselves as a team,” said Miller. “To come out and have a couple good wins and win a trophy before we go into our district is huge.”

“I think that we’ve kind of worked on passing through the middle and connecting more [passes], and then finding the outside from the backs to the forwards,” added Schabel. ” So I think going into districts that will help us a lot with creating chances and then also defending better.”

Okemos will host Grand Ledge in its district opener next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Holt will play at Howell in its district opener next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

