Okemos native Ozan Baris advances to NCAA Singles Championships semifinals

STILLWATER, Mich. (WLNS) – This season the Michigan State men’s tennis team reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and won their first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, the Spartans made more history.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, MSU sophomore and Okemos native Ozan Baris defeated Ohio State’s Jack Anthrop 6-4, 6-1 to become the first Spartan to ever advance to the NCAA Singles Championship semifinals.



Per MSU, Baris, the No. 8 seed in the 64-player championships, took control of the match early, earning the first two breaks in the first set and bouncing out to a 3-1 lead. Anthrop would claim a few games back, but the national No. 30 never led in the match.

“I feel like from the start I had the hunger that I needed to and I started of really well. I got the break the first game and just carried that through,” Baris said in a press release. “From my end, I was in the mindset from the start. I thought I played well and I converted the way that I wanted to. I brought a lot of fight, I thought that was a separating factor for me today.”

Baris will now take on Alabama junior Filip Planinsek for a shot at the finals.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.