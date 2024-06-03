Okemos’ Caleb Bonemer wins second straight Gatorade Michigan Baseball Player of the Year award

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – For the second straight season, Okemos standout Caleb Bonemer is taking home the Gatorade Michigan Baseball Player of the Year award.

Per Monday’s press release and at the time of his selection, Bonemer batted .435 with seven home runs in 28 games this season. He swiped 17 bases in 19 attempts and compiled an OPS of 1.387 along with a fielding percentage of .957. The Virgina signee was also a participant in the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline League and is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 prospect in his class by Baseball America.

Bonemer has a 3.83 GPA in the classroom and is projected to go in the early rounds of this year’s MLB Draft.

This past weekend, Okemos captured back-to-back district titles with a 5-3 win over Grand Ledge. The Wolves will now take on Battle Creek Lakeview in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

