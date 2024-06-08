Okemos baseball wins first regional championship since 1997

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Survive and advance is the name of the game at this point in the high school baseball season.

On Saturday, teams were looking to capture a regional championship and then win a state quarterfinal matchup to advance to the state semifinals.

The Okemos baseball team was taking on Brighton in the regional championship at Northville High School and the Wolves were seeking their first regional title since 1997.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, Okemos would allow Brighton to tie the game at three in the top of the 5th.

Then things got interesting.

The Bulldogs intentionally walked Caleb Bonemer, the two-time reigning Michigan Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, to begin the bottom of the 5th inning and Nik Greborunis made them pay in the next at-bat.

The senior ripped a triple down the right-field line and scored Bonemer to give the Wolves the lead for good. Okemos scored four runs in the inning and defeated Brighton 8-6 to win the regional championship.

“We just won a region for the first time since the 90s,” Greborunis said. “It’s really special for us seniors that have been around for four years and seen the progression. Coach Presas’ first year coaching was my freshman year. He’s just built it.”

