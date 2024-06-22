Okemos alum, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Moton hosts annual 517 Football Camp in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos alum and Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton hosted his annual 517 Football Camp on Saturday, drawing hundreds of kids out to Hope Sports Complex for a day full of fun and teaching from college and pro players.

Moton graduated from Okemos and went on to a standout career at Western Michigan before being drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He will be entering his eighth season with the Panthers this fall and started this camp five years ago.

“It means the world to me and it’s something that is bigger than me,” Moton said of putting on the camp. “I know it says my name on it but it’s about the 517, that’s the biggest aspect of it and I just want to do something that can collectively bring the community out and can have a lot of the role models that came from the community or around the community come back and contribute. Just so the younger guys can see some guys who’ve made it to be where they want to be at.”

Moton gets help putting on the camp from some Michigan State football players and fellow NFL players with Lansing ties. Some of the players helping at the camp Saturday included Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks (a Lansing Sexton alum), former Packers linebacker and Super Bowl champion Brad Jones (East Lansing), and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (Lansing Catholic).

“It’s cool, you see all the excitement in the area,” Rush said. “Taylor does a great job of promoting it and getting all these kids out here and so I was happy when he invited me six years ago now or whenever he did, and to be a part of it, I’m lucky. It’s awesome and it’s cool to see the effect it has on these kids.”

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill was also on hand to help out on Saturday. McNeill was college roommates at NC State with Ikem Ekwonu, a teammate of Moton’s on the Panthers. McNeill and Moton have developed a friendship in recent years through Ekwonu and other mutual connections.

“It’s been a great experience, great vibes out here [at the camp],” McNeill said. “I’ve met a lot of different people out here, a lot of good kids out here. It’s fun, very fun to do. I always love giving back to the kids whenever I can.”

The camp ran from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the campers were able to get autographs with the players afterward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.