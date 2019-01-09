Thunder center Nerlens Noel suffers concussion in scary fall that left him unconscious

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion during a frightening fall that left him unconscious in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Noel challenged a dunk attempt from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins and took an elbow to his face. The 6-foot-11 center fell flat on the court, and his head bounced off the floor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Noel appears to lose consciousness

Noel went limp and appeared to lose consciousness.

Medics attended to Noel and ended up wheeling him off the court on a stretcher.

Immediately after the game, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan told reporters that Noel went to a local hospital but didn’t provide any further details on his status.

According to Charania, Noel was diagnosed with a concussion, avoiding more serious injury. He will entering the NBA’s concussion protocol and continue to be evaluated in the coming days.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Forde: Puzzling play calls, bad turnovers: Inside Saban’s night of incompetence

• Imagine Dragons gets roasted after halftime show

• Thamel: Trevor Lawrence’s ascendance complete with title showcase

• Mugger targets UFC’s Polyana Viana, immediately regrets it

