Is OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'next star in line' for signature shoe deal?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stardom is reaching new levels.

In addition to being an MVP candidate on the court, the OKC Thunder guard has featured in numerous brand campaigns this month. From singing with teammate Chet Holmgren in an AT&T commercial to appearing in Mercedes' AMG Uncovered video series, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most recognizable faces in basketball.

And it's only a matter of time until he receives a signature sneaker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Industry sources tell me he is the next star in line to receive a signature shoe deal," Charania said on Wednesday. "There's several companies he's going to be in discussions with that are showing interest. ... He will get a signature shoe deal."

Gilgeous-Alexander is already the face of Converse, which he has been signed to since 2020. He starred in the brand's campaign for its Converse Weapon sneaker in February.

But Gilgeous-Alexander's contract with Converse reportedly expires in September, and he'll surely be pursued by numerous companies.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, is arguably the biggest fashion icon in the NBA. He has walked the runway during Paris Men's Fashion Week, and he was named GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Year in 2022.

Gilgeous-Alexander would become the second player on OKC's roster to get a signature sneaker. Gordon Hayward has had one with Anta, a Chinese brand, since 2020.

Numerous former OKC players either have or had signature sneakers. That list consists of Kevin Durant (Nike), Paul George (Nike), James Harden (Adidas), Russell Westbrook (Jordan), Carmelo Anthony (Jordan) and Chris Paul (Jordan).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 'next star in line' for signature shoe deal