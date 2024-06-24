How OKC Thunder's previous NBA Draft picks, trades have aged

The 2024 NBA Draft will begin at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The OKC Thunder has the No. 12 overall pick. It has developed a reputation for drafting well throughout the years, and it's looking to add to a group that reached the Western Conference semifinals this past season.

Here's every player OKC has selected in the previous five NBA Drafts and where they are now:

OKC Thunder NBA Draft history

2023

Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during a 117-95 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Mavericks on May 7 at Paycom Center.

Cason Wallace, Kentucky (10): OKC traded pick No. 12 (Dereck Lively II) to Dallas on draft night for Davis Bertans and the No. 10 pick, which it used to select Wallace. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds this past season, and he established himself as one of the Thunder's best perimeter defenders. Wallace earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team.

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State (50): Johnson appeared in nine games with OKC this past season. The 6-4 forward averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds. But Johnson made the most of an expanded role with the OKC Blue, which is the Thunder's G League affiliate. He averaged 19.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, and he helped the Blue win its first G League championship in franchise history.

2022

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (2): Holmgren missed all of the 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc foot injury. But the 7-1 forward bounced back by playing in all 92 games this past season, including the playoffs. Holmgren averaged 16.5 and 7.9 rebounds, which helped him land on the All-Rookie first team and finish second in Rookie of the Year voting. With health concerns put to rest, Holmgren is viewed as a key building block for OKC's future.

Ousmane Dieng, France (11): OKC traded three protected 2023 first-round picks (Denver, Detroit and Washington) to New York on draft night to select Dieng. New York later traded the Denver pick (No. 27) to Charlotte, which selected Nick Smith Jr. The Knicks still have the Detroit and Washington picks, which are top-13 and top-10 protected in 2025, respectively. Dieng only averaged four points and 1.5 rebounds with the Thunder this past season, but the 6-9 forward averaged 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds with the Blue and won G League Finals MVP.

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara (12): Williams averaged 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2022-23, which earned him a spot on the All-Rookie first team. The 6-5 forward then averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 assists this past season while shooting 42.7% from deep, and he finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting. Williams is one of the most promising two-way players in the league and an invaluable piece to OKC's young core.

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas (34): Williams averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds as a rookie, and he started in 36 games due to the absence of Holmgren. The 6-9 forward's role declined this past season, and he finished with averages of four points and 3.4 rebounds. Still, Williams is a floor-spacing forward who boasts a career 3-point percentage of 38.5%.

2021

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Josh Giddey, Australia (6): Giddey started every game of his career until OKC's playoff run to the Western Conference semifinals this past season, where he struggled to stay on the floor. The 6-8 guard finished with season averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Giddey was traded to Chicago on June 20 in exchange for Alex Caruso. He'll now look to be the Bulls' primary ball handler.

Tre Mann, Florida (18): Mann thrived during the 2021-22 season as a rookie with a rebuilding OKC team. The 6-3 guard averaged 10.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, but his role gradually declined after that. OKC traded Mann, Bertans, Vasilije Micic, a 2024 second-round pick (No. 42) and a 2025 second-round pick to Charlotte for Gordon Hayward on Feb. 8. Now in a larger role, Mann averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 assists with the Hornets.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (32): OKC traded picks No. 34 (Rokas Jokubaitis) and No. 36 (Miles McBride) to New York on draft night to select Robinson-Earl. The 6-9 forward averaged 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds throughout two seasons with the Thunder. OKC traded Robinson-Earl and Victor Oladipo to Houston for Kevin Porter Jr., who was later waived, and two second-round picks (2027 and 2028) on Oct. 17. After getting waived, Robinson-Earl signed with New Orleans on Nov. 3. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds this past season.

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland (55): Wiggins is the last player from OKC's 2021 class who's still on the team. The 6-5 guard has a career average of 7.3 points on 39.4% shooting from deep to go along with 2.9 rebounds. Wiggins provides a good scoring punch off the bench for the Thunder, which has helped him stick around. He'll make just under $2 million next season in what marks the final year of his contract.

2020

Aleksej Pokusevski, Serbia (17): Pokusevski was the youngest player (18.3 years old) in his class on draft night. The 7-foot forward averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds as a rookie in 2020-21, but he struggled to stay healthy throughout his four seasons with the Thunder. Pokusevski was included in OKC's trade to acquire Hayward from Charlotte. Pokusevski averaged 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds with the Hornets this past season.

Theo Maledon, France (34): OKC sent Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and Vincent Poirier to Philadelphia on draft night for Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick (top-six protected) and the draft rights to Maledon and Micic. Maledon averaged 8.8 points and 2.9 assists throughout two seasons with the Thunder. OKC then traded Maledon, Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless and a 2026 second-round pick to Houston in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss on Sept. 30, 2022. Maledon has since spent time with Charlotte and Phoenix. The 6-4 guard was recently selected by the Valley Suns, Phoenix's new G League affiliate, in the 2024 NBA G League Expansion Draft.

Vit Krejci, Czech Republic (37): OKC acquired Admiral Schofield and the draft rights to Krejci from Washington in exchange for the No. 53 pick (Cassius Winston) and a 2024 second-round pick (No. 37), which now belongs to Minnesota. Krejci missed the entire 2020-21 season due to an ACL injury, but he averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds the next season. OKC then traded the 6-8 guard to Atlanta on Sept. 27, 2022, for Harkless and two second-round picks (2025 and 2029). Krejci averaged 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds with the Hawks this past season.

2019

Darius Bazley, Princeton High School (23): OKC traded pick No. 21 (Brandon Clarke) to Memphis in exchange for the draft rights to Bazley and a 2024 second-round pick (No. 37). Bazley averaged career highs of 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds as a second-year player in 2020-21, but his role gradually declined. OKC then traded the 6-9 forward to Phoenix in exchange for Dario Saric, a 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations on Feb. 9, 2023. Bazley later spent time with Brooklyn and Philadelphia before he signed with Utah on March 12. He played eight games with the Jazz this past season and averaged eight points and 4.5 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How OKC Thunder's previous NBA Draft picks, trades have aged