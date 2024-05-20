Thunder rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace earned spots on the NBA's All-Rookie teams, which were announced Monday.

Holmgren made the first team with averages of 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Wallace made the second team with averages of 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Both players appeared in all 92 of OKC's games this season.

Holmgren also finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2022 is considered a rookie because he missed all of last season with a foot injury.

Here's a complete look at the All-Rookie teams.

More: Mussatto: OKC Thunder is contender now, but its best version remains years away

2023-24 NBA All-Rookie teams

First team

More: OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is chasing greatness and isn't afraid to fail on the way

Second team

More: How OKC Thunder rookie Cason Wallace was built by Hamilton Park, Texas. 'That’s who I am'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace make NBA All-Rookie teams