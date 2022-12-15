Tyler Herro, Miami Heat stun OKC Thunder in controversial ending

Tyler Herro, having just buried a silky midrange jumper to put his Heat ahead, waved goodbye to Thunder fans as he strutted back to Miami’s bench.

The Thunder had six seconds and two inbounds plays to respond, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-tying attempt fell short.

The Heat, without star guard Jimmy Butler, topped the Thunder 110-108 Wednesday night in a game that featured a record-breaking first half and a controversial finish.

As the Heat celebrated, the stunned Thunder stood still, as if waiting for a delayed whistle.

Coach Mark Daigneault raised his hands, Thunder fans booed and Gilgeous-Alexander was left without an answer. His fall-away shot with three seconds left was not only short but well off target as it kissed the side of the backboard.

“I thought I felt contact,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, watching his words. “I guess the refs didn’t think so, but yeah, it was tough. I thought I felt contact on the shot.”

It appeared Heat forward Caleb Martin clipped Gilgeous-Alexander’s hand as he followed through on the shot.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey gathered the miss under the basket, but his scrambled put-back layup attempt hit the bottom of the rim. Giddey, like Gilgeous-Alexander, was left on the floor looking for a foul call.

That sequence unfolded on the Thunder’s second inbounds attempt, which came from the baseline. On OKC’s first inbounds play, from the sideline, Giddey tried to find a back-cutting Lu Dort for a layup at the rim. The Heat knocked the ball out of bounds, and the Thunder called timeout and regrouped for another set play.

After the game, Daigneault was savvy when addressing the officiating.

“Here’s what I’ll say about that, in all honesty,” Daigneault started. “Ed (Malloy), Brent (Barnaky), Leon (Wood) — those guys have done 3,000 career games, over, and they’ve done 175 playoff games, and we do not get crews like that.

“That’s probably the most experienced, seasoned, trustworthy crew that we’ve had all year, and it’s one of the most trustworthy crews, experienced crews that we’ve had in two years.

“And I’m not going to complain about them one bit, because we’ll take a crew of that experience level every night. We’ll take them again Friday, we’ll take them again Saturday. They’re always going to miss plays, but you can’t replace having a steady hand on the game.”

It’s no secret that rebuilding teams, low-profile teams and teams near the bottom of the standings regularly get less-experienced officiating crews than star-laden teams that play on national television.

If Daigneault was going to gripe about the officiating, he wasn’t going to do it on a night when Ed Malloy (21st season), Brent Barnaky (13th season) and Leon Wood (27th season) were in charge.

Heat history

There’s hot shooting, and then there’s historically hot shooting.

The Heat was historically hot in the first half, shooting 16-of-29 from 3-point range.

Sixteen 3-pointers in one half set a Heat record and a Thunder opponent record. Four times a Thunder opponent had made 14 threes in a half but never 15, much less 16.

Miami’s 16 first-half 3-pointers were the most in any half in any NBA game this season.

The Heat cooled off in the second half, going 8-of-27 from deep to finish 24-of-56 (43%) from 3-point range.

Miami’s 56 3-pointers were the most ever attempted by a Thunder opponent. This, just two days after Dallas tied the previous Thunder opponent record with 54 3-point attempts.

The Heat, behind its blistering 3-point shooting, started the second quarter on a 23-4 run.

Herro scored 14 points in the second quarter and 12 more in the fourth quarter. The 22-year-old Heat guard finished with a career-high 35 points on 9-of-17 3-point shooting.

Thunder makes run

The Thunder countered the Heat’s early second quarter run with one of its own — a 22-3 run than spanned from the 3:35 mark in the second quarter to the early minutes of the third quarter.

OKC took the lead in the third quarter after trailing by 21 points earlier in the game.

While the Heat outscored the Thunder 72-27 from behind the arc, the Thunder outscored the Heat 60-20 in the paint and 19-4 in fast-break points.

The Thunder shot 50% to the Heat’s 43%, but like Monday night in Dallas, math was on the side of OKC’s opponent.

The Thunder had been 5-0 before Wednesday when shooting at least 50% from the field.

All five Thunder starters scored at least 12 points.

Lu Dort had 18 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting — his most 3-point makes this season.

Giddey was great all around with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He was 10-of-20 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Darius Bazley starts in JRE's absence

The Thunder’s frontcourt rotation was dealt a blow Monday night in Dallas when center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl suffered a sprained right ankle.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault described Robinson-Earl’s sprain as “impressive,” and Daigneault said JRE’s status is week-to-week and not day-to-day.

Robinson-Earl, the second-year big man out of Villanova, has averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26 games (18 starts). He is shooting 49% — up from 41% last season. He’s also given the Thunder much-needed spacing, shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Darius Bazley started in Robinson-Earl’s absence.

It was Bazley’s first start of the season, and the 118th start of his career.

Bazley was a full-time starter for much of the last two seasons, but his playing time has taken a sharp dip this season.

Bazley brought good energy, especially in the first half. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds while providing versatile defense.

Thunder tip-ins

• The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed on Wednesday to extend the Dec. 15 deadline to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The new deadline is Feb. 8, 2023.

• In addition to Butler, Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle surgery) were out for the Heat.

• Rookie guard Jalen Williams scored 14 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting.

• Aaron Wiggins, who’s been in and out of the Thunder’s rotation, played 25 minutes off the bench. Wiggins was his usual solid self with eight points and four rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tyler Herro, Miami Heat stun OKC Thunder in controversial ending