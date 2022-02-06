OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Three things to know, lineups, tip-off info

How to watch Warriors at Thunder

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know about Thunder vs. Warriors

► Golden State is on an eight-game winning streak. The Warriors are 2.5 games back of the Suns for first place in the West.

► The Thunder is on a five-game losing streak against the Warriors. OKC hasn’t beaten Golden State since November 2019. Golden State leads the all-time series 25-22.

► Thunder rookie Josh Giddey scored a career-high 24 points Saturday in Sacramento. Giddey ranks eighth among rookies in scoring, first in assists and third in rebounding.

Projected starters for Thunder at Warriors

Warriors (40-13)

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.

G;;Stephen Curry;;6-3;;25.9;;5.4;;6.3

G;;Klay Thompson;;6-6;;16.3;;3.5;;3.1

G;;Moses Moody;;6-5;;3.2;;1.4;;0.3

F;;Andrew Wiggins;;6-7;;18.2;;4.3;;2.1

C;;Kevon Looney;;6-9;;6.3;;7.6;;1.6

Thunder (17-35)

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.

G;;Josh Giddey;;6-8;;12.0;;7.5;;6.1

G;;Tre Mann;;6-3;;8.0;;2.1;;0.9

G;;Ty Jerome;;6-5;;7.2;;1.5;;2.1

F;;Darius Bazley;;6-8;;9.2;;6.4;;1.2

C;;Mamadi Diakite;;6-9;;4.2;;4.4;;0.2

Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

