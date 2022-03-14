OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

In this article:

How to watch Thunder vs. Hornets

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know about Thunder vs. Hornets

► The Hornets beat the Thunder 121-98 on Jan. 21 in Charlotte. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

► The Thunder is 1-9 at home against Eastern Conference teams.

► Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed 4,000 career points and 1,000 assists. He’s one of three players — along with Luka Doncic and Trae Young — from the 2018 class to reach those benchmarks.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives to the basket between Thunder guards Ty Jerome, left, and Tre Mann (23) during the first half Friday.

Projected starters for Thunder vs. Hornets

Hornets (33-35)

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;Ast.

G;;LaMelo Ball;;6-7;;19.6;;6.9;;7.3

G;;Terry Rozier;;6-1;;19.5;;4.3;;4.5

F;;Miles Bridges;;6-7;;19.9;;7.1;;3.6

F;;PJ Washington;;6-7;;10.0;;5.5;;2.1

C;;Mason Plumlee;;7-0;;6.6;;8.0;;3.1

Thunder (20-46)*

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.

G;;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander;;6-6;;23.9;;4.9;;5.8

G;;Tre Mann;;6-3;;9.2;;2.5;;1.3

F;;Aleksej Pokusevski;;7-0;;6.4;;4.7;;1.4

F;;Darius Bazley;;6-8;;9.7;;6.5;;1.4

C;;Isaiah Roby;;6-8;;8.8;;4.2;;1.2

* Record and stats do not include Sunday game

Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

Thunder vs. Hornets live updates

