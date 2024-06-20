OKC Thunder to trade Josh Giddey to Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, per report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will reportedly trade guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso, according to a report Thursday from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Giddey, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season as OKC won 57 regular-season games and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

“There's been days where you don't feel like getting out of bed for a number of reasons,” Giddey said during his exit interview last month. “As I said, I'm just lucky to have people around me that care, that were there for me. Coming in the gym every day, seeing my teammates, that helps."

Caruso, a seven-year NBA veteran, spent the 2016-17 season with the OKC Blue in the NBA G League, where he played for current Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

This article will be updated.

More: 'Glove fit': Social media reacts to Thunder trading Josh Giddey for Bulls' Alex Caruso

What is Alex Caruso's contract?

New Thunder guard Alex Caruso is entering the fourth and final year of a four-year, $37-million contract he signed in 2021 with the Bulls. He's set to earn $9.89 million in the 2024-25 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder to trade Josh Giddey to Bulls for Alex Caruso, per report