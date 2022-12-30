OKC Thunder: Thunder struggle to contain LaMelo Ball in 121-113 loss to Hornets

Dec. 30—The Charlotte Hornets were looking for the knockout punch with a minute to go.

Terry Rozier found an unbothered LaMelo Ball at the right-wing spot and flickered in a three-pointer. 12 seconds later, Ball returned the favor as he found a running Rozier for an easy transition bucket.

In 22 seconds, the Hornets were able to balloon their lead from four points to nine points. That mini-run capped off the Hornets' 10th win of the season as the Thunder fell, 121-113.

The lack of size was evident for the Thunder this game, as the Hornets scored 66 points in the paint. The duo of Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams combined to score 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting at the rim.

The Hornets were able to share the ball, as 33 of their 46 made field goals were assisted.

Ball led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. P.J. Washington's monster second half saw him score 19 of his 25 points. Williams — the rookie center — had his best game of the season as his seven-foot frame took advantage of the thin Thunder frontcourt with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Thunder had a trio of 20-point scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. Giddey finished with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds. Dort finished with 22 points and shot 5-of-7 from three.

Jalen Williams and Tre Mann also contributed with double-digit scoring games. Jaylin Williams received his first career start and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder's eight-point loss.

SGA struggles — relatively speaking

Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the Thunder with 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander also added five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The Hornets did a good job at limiting Gilgeous-Alexander's damage inside the paint and not allowing him to go the free-throw line with ease with a 5-of-7 night from the charity stripe.

Poor OKC offense

The Thunder managed to score 113 points but it came on inefficient shooting.

The Thunder went 42-of-99 (42.4 percent) from the field. From three, it shot 11-of-36 (30.6 percent).

The Thunder only dished out 15 assists as a team — a season-low. This likely explains the poor efficiency as outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder do not really roster self-shot creators.

Thunder back on national TV

The Thunder will play its first game on TNT since the 2020 NBA playoffs.

It was announced on Thursday that the Jan. 10 road game for the Thunder against the Miami Heat will be aired on TNT, replacing the Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

After its first scheduled TNT game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 1 was scrapped, the NBA called an audible two months later to include the Thunder on its national television schedule.

Next Game: The Thunder return home to play its annual New Year's Eve game in a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. CT.

Clemente Almanza is a sports reporter intern for The Transcript. You can reach him via email at calmanza@normantranscript.com or on Twitter @CAlmanza1007