OKC Thunder reveal Game 2 playoff t-shirts for Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After holding on and pulling out the win against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday, the OKC Thunder prepare for Game 2 at home with another t-shirt design for the fans.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Nanae Yamano, Thunder super-fan and artist, both revealed on social media what the next design will be ahead of the next game on Wednesday, April 24.

Thunder Survive Late To Beat New Orleans in Game One

OKC Thunder Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs t-shirt design

From Tokyo to OKC ✈️ Thunder Superfan @perspective_7a reveals the @riverwindcasino Game 2 Playoff Shirt at @paycomcenter! 👀 Doors open at 6:30PM tomorrow! Get to your seat, put on your shirt, and get loud! 🗣️ OKC Thunder via Instagram

Just like Game 1, the game will start at 8:30 pm on Wednesday and Thunder Up in the Park will take place at Scissortail Park Plaza again 5 p.m., concluding 30 minutes before tipoff. The doors at Paycom Center will open at 6:30 p.m. if you’re looking to get to your seats early and grab your t-shirts.

Thunder Up in the Park will offer another chance for fans to win a pair of tickets to the game by completing the Thunder Ticket Challenge by completing it before the time expires. You must be present at the event for a chance to win.

Get ready to show up and show out for your OKC Thunder as they look to go up 2-0 in the series against the Pelicans before traveling to New Orleans on Saturday for Game 3.

