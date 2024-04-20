OKC Thunder reveal Game 1 playoff t-shirts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The NBA playoffs are returning to Oklahoma City this weekend for the first time in over 4 years and the team has revealed their Game 1 NBA playoff t-shirts.

The OKC Thunder and Mayor David Holt took to social media Saturday morning to show off the t-shirts they have ready for the fans as the Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Thunder fans ready for a playoff run after 4-year drought

“The playoffs are here. We’re turning over a new leaf. When you want to make a t-shirt reveal, you ask the Fan-in-Chief. It’s my honor to reveal the Game 1 playoff t-shirt! When you arrive Sunday, you’ll don your own and renew our legendary @okcthunder playoff t-shirt tradition.” Mayor David Holt via X

Mayor Holt revealing the OKC Thunder Game 1 playoff shirts

Mayor Holt revealing the OKC Thunder Game 1 playoff shirts. Image Courtesy Mayor David Holt via social media

The shirts will be available for the fans attending the game on Sunday. Tip-off begins at 8:30 p.m. but the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at Paycom Center. Food and drinks will be half off for the first hour after doors open.

Thunder super-fan and artist Nanae Yamano will be traveling from Japan to OKC for both game 1 and game 2. She will meet with fans both at Thunder Up in the Park and at Paycom Center before the game starts.

Sneak peek at Thunder Up in the Park event

Thunder Up in the park at Scissortail Park Plaza will be held before the game on Sunday, starting at 5 p.m. and will conclude 30 minutes before tipoff, before every home playoff game. The event will include music, games, face painting, food trucks, Rumble’s RAVE Cave and much more.

The pregame event will also provide fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to the game by completing the Thunder Ticket Challenge. You must be 18 years or older and be present to be eligible for a chance at the ticket drawing.

