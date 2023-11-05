OKC Thunder recall Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Tre Mann from G League’s OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Sunday that they have recalled Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann to the G League’s OKC Blue.

The trio’s assignment only lasted a few hours as it gave them a chance to practice with the Blue, who scrimmaged five-on-five during Sunday’s practice.

The Blue are conducting their training camp ahead of their 2023-24 season, which starts Nov. 10.

The trio has had a hard time getting consistent playing time this season. Dieng has averaged 13.3 minutes in six games. Poksevski has averaged six minutes in three games, and Mann has averaged four minutes in three games.

At the moment, Dieng is the only one who has received somewhat consistent playing time. The franchise has more invested in him than the other two because he was a 2022 lottery pick. Pokusevski and Mann have been outside of OKC’s rotation.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire