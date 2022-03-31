OKC Thunder quote: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl guarantees a Villanova championship

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl recently returned from a foot fracture that kept him out of action for two months. Robinson-Earl said he broke his foot during a G League game and felt extreme soreness before getting it checked out and revealing the fracture.

Meanwhile, Robinson-Earl’s school, Villanova, is set to play in the Final Four this upcoming weekend against Kansas. When asked his thoughts on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and his alma mater’s March Madness run, Robinson-Earl is confident Villanova has it in the bag.

“It’s plain and simple, Villanova is gonna win it all,” said Robinson-Earl. “I didn’t really make a bracket, I just know Villanova is gonna win it all.”

