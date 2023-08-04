OKC Thunder officially announce 2023-24 preseason schedule

August commemorates the league looking ahead to the following season as schedules begin to get announced. With rosters mostly settled, teams prepare to begin the 2023-24 season.

With the league in its quietest part of the calendar year, the Oklahoma City Thunder officially announced the entire 2023-24 preseason schedule.

The Thunder will play five preseason games from Oct. 9 to Oct. 19. Two will be true home games at Paycom Center and two more will be played at neutral sites in Canada and Tulsa, OK. The Thunder’s only true road game will be against the Charlotte Hornets.

Let’s look at the entire five-game preseason schedule as the Thunder prepare to build off of their 40-42 campaign from last season.

Oct. 9: vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 12: vs. Detroit Pistons, TBD at Montreal, Québec, Canada

Oct. 15: @ Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 19: vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. CT at Tulsa, OK.

