OKC Thunder news: How Paul George’s COVID case could affect the Clippers first-round pick

The LA Clippers missing Paul George due to testing positive for COVID-19 could have massive ramifications for where its 2022 first-round pick — which the Oklahoma City Thunder own unprotected — could fall.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Friday morning, saying that George entered health and safety protocols due to a positive test. The Clippers are facing elimination with a game on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans that determine the eighth seed who faces the Phoenix Suns in the First Round of the playoffs. The Clippers are forced to play this game after its loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday which determined the seventh seed.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, if the Clippers win, then the Thunder will be picking 15th overall; if the Clippers lose, then the Thunder will have the 12th-best lottery odds on top of its own fourth-best lottery odds.

George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 31 games this season. The Clippers will host the Pelicans on Friday night with a 9 p.m. CT tip.

