OKC Thunder’s Mark Daigneault named 2023-24 Coach of the Year winner

The NBA announced Oklahoma City Thunder’s Mark Daigneault as the winner of the 2023-24 Coach of the Year award on Sunday.

This comes after Daigneault also won the NBCA’s version of the Coach of the Year award this season. Chris Finch and Jamahl Mosley were the other finalists for the award.

In his fourth season as the head coach, Daigneault led OKC to the youngest top seed in league history. The Thunder finished with a 57-25 record, a 17-win jump from last season’s 40-42 record.

The 39-year-old has grown from an unknown to one of the best head coaches in the league since he took over the job from Billy Donovan in 2020. He’s set up the success of several players on the roster during his tenure.

