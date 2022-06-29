OKC Thunder interested in acquiring bad salaries for draft picks, per report

In his latest article, Bleacher Report NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that the Oklahoma City Thunder is trying to gain draft picks by trading for bad contracts.

“Oklahoma City is still looking to absorb salary for draft picks before the new league calendar begins, sources said.”

The Thunder currently own $23.4 million in cap space that will disappear on July 1 when the 2022-23 NBA calendar year begins. If the Thunder are to add more draft picks by acquiring players on bloated salary, a trade will need to occur within the immediate days.

The Thunder currently roster 22 players and will need to trim that down to 15 full-time players and two two-way players by the time the season begins.

