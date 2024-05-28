OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti talks about depth of Western Conference
OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti talks about depth of Western Conference
OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti talks about depth of Western Conference
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
The Timberwolves, after falling down 0-3 in the series, have forced a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but maintained his NCAA eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
The champs are back.
Gobert was the only unanimous selection.
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.